South Africa

WATCH | SA sheepdogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction

16 October 2017 - 13:38 By Anthony Molyneaux

It was a first for the Agri-Expo Livestock event on Friday‚ when two working sheepdogs were auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Three-year-old Jim was sold for R12‚500‚ and four-year-old Lex fetched R20‚000. Sheepdog trainer WA Hugo performed a demonstration to a large crowd at the expo‚ before putting the dogs up for sale.

Hugo said these dogs were invaluable to the farming trade. “When the flock sees the dog‚ they stick together because there’s safety in numbers‚” said Hugo.

“It’s a lot easier to control a flock that’s trying to stick together‚ than trying to move a flock with humans – because then the sheep scatter.” Uys Willemse‚ a sheep farmer from Malmesbury‚ bought Lex to run his farm more efficiently – but also for the border collie’s friendly nature.

“The advantage is I can do any work by myself – he’s friendly‚ and he doesn’t talk back‚" said Willemse.

