“This is a miracle. This is a gift from God. Now we will finally get justice.”

With his voice cracking with emotion‚ Pedzisani Dube said the family were praying that they would finally have answers as to why President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ escaped prosecution for his sister's death.

Three years ago Zuma crashed his Porsche into the taxi transporting Phumzile Dube on the M1 in Johannesburg in 2014.

Despite recommendation's from the inquest magistrate‚ Lalitha Chetty‚ that Zuma be prosecuted for his negligent actions‚ the National Prosecuting Authority declined to.

For three years the family have been kept in the dark about the decision. They have struggled to survive‚ unable to send Phumzile Dube's five-year-old daughter‚ Thembisile Dube‚ to creche.

The Road Accident Fund never paid them compensation for the accident‚ with only the taxi association‚ which owned the minibus taxi Dube was travelling in at the time‚ paying them out.

They received R5‚000 from the association.