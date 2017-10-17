South Africa

KZN's rain-battered hospitals to get R100-million fix-up

17 October 2017 - 12:51 By Taschica Pillay
Close to R100-million will be spent on repairs to healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal following last week's devastating storm.

Torrential rains fell across KZN last Tuesday during the "supercell" storm — an intense weather phenomenon characterised by a deep rotating updraft. It is associated with tornadoes‚ large hail‚ strong winds and flash flooding. The storm battered the province and claimed the lives of 15 people‚ while resulting in millions of rands in insurance claims.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu declared the province a disaster area.

The provincial health department has released a report on the toll of destruction‚ following an assessment of facilities that had extensive structural damage.

Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said patients have been their priority.

"We are happy that the premier is directly involved in ensuring that normalcy in all areas of concern is speedily restored. A sum of R98.2-million is required and will necessitate the involvement of the Department of Public Works‚ the Treasury Crack Team and the Department of Health‚" said Dhlomo.

Durban's Wentworth Hospital requires R28.4-million for repair work. Damage includes roofs that were blown off various wards and departments.

Other facilities affected include KwaDabeka Community Health Centre‚ St Aidan’s Hospital‚ Osindisweni Hospital‚ Clairwood Hospital‚ Ekuhlengeni Hospital‚ Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital‚ KwaZulu Central Laundry‚ Addington Hospital‚ King Edward VIII Hospital‚ the Provincial Pharmaceutical Supply Depot and Charles James Hospital.

Replacement or repairs to roofs and rebuilding of walls are listed at most of the facilities‚ while some require new equipment because water damaged the existing units.

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital‚ in Umlazi‚ situated at the bottom of a steep slope‚ suffered two fatalities after a freestanding wall collapsed.

