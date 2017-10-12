South Africa

Gale force wind and heavy rain warning for Durban

12 October 2017 - 13:15 By Taschica Pillay
A supercell storm wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Ethekweni municipality has warned residents to expect strong gale force winds and more rain on Thursday.

Tozi Mthethwa‚ head of communication for the eThekwini Municipality‚ said that two cold fronts were imminent.

"The cold fronts are expected to pass out to sea on the south of the province. Associated with these are strong winds which will travel at approximately 58km/h. Heavy rainfall is also expected this afternoon‚" said Mthethwa on Thursday.

The weather flash comes just two days after a supercell storm wreaked havoc in the province leaving 11 dead‚ many people missing and causing extensive damage.

Residents have been requested to call the Emergency Management Call Centre only for emergencies.

