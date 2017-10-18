Gerrie Nel launches bid to prosecute Dudu Zuma

Duduzane Zuma, the embattled son of President Jacob Zuma, will be prosecuted for culpable homicide.

He will have to explain why he failed to assist the family of a woman he killed in a car crash in 2014, despite apparently making a commitment to do so.

Under fire for his links to the Gupta family, Zuma now has another battle on his hands - against renowned former public prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who is to take on Zuma in a private prosecution to ensure that the family of Phumzile Dube, the victim of the crash, receives justice.

On Tuesday, Nel, now working for civil rights group AfriForum, said the National Prosecuting Authority's decision not to prosecute Zuma came to light with the leaked Gupta e-mails.

"At the inquest court, Zuma told the [Dube] family that he would help them. That help never materialised. This prosecution we are pursuing is not about selective justice or who the accused is. It is about bringing justice to a family who for years have been left in the dark.

"It is about holding a person to account for his negligent actions. It's about giving [the family], including Phumzile's daughter, the answers they need to find closure."