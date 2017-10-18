Last month was not the first time that radio personality and comedian Tumi Morake made offensive comments towards white people‚ a Jacaranda FM listener submitted to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA).

In the written complaint‚ the listener said that in August‚ Morake and her co-host Martin Bester had held a discussion on funerals during their breakfast show.

He claimed that Morake said “white people do not cry out of their hearts at funerals” and explained that this was because they “do not fall on the ground‚ moan‚ cry and show remorse at funerals like African persons do”.