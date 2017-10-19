The body of a baby was found on Thursday in a debris-strewn riverbed in Umlazi’s E-Section near Durban.

A passer-by noticed a limb protruding from debris and litter lining the bank of the river in the wake of last week’s mega-storm.

The child‚ yet to be identified‚ was found 3km from an informal crèche where toddler Okuhle Kweyama was last seen.

The child had been washed away by flash-flooding on Tuesday last week and has been the focus of an intensive search by police rescue divers.

This is a developing story.