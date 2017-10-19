South Africa

Baby's body found after KZN mega-storm

19 October 2017 - 09:45 By Jeff Wicks
The child, yet to be identified‚ was found 3km from an informal crèche where toddler Okuhle Kweyama was last seen.
The child, yet to be identified‚ was found 3km from an informal crèche where toddler Okuhle Kweyama was last seen.
Image: Jeff Wicks

The body of a baby was found on Thursday in a debris-strewn riverbed in Umlazi’s E-Section near Durban.

A passer-by noticed a limb protruding from debris and litter lining the bank of the river in the wake of last week’s mega-storm.

The child‚ yet to be identified‚ was found 3km from an informal crèche where toddler Okuhle Kweyama was last seen.

The child had been washed away by flash-flooding on Tuesday last week and has been the focus of an intensive search by police rescue divers.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

KZN's rain-battered hospitals to get R100-million fix-up

Close to R100-million will be spent on repairs to healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal following last week's devastating storm.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Student wakeboards during monster KZN storm

An 18-year-old Durban student has ticked wakeboarding behind a car on the street‚ in the middle of a raging storm off his bucket list.
News
6 days ago

KZN begins counting the cost of massive storm

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal will on Wednesday begin mopping up operations after a devastating a "super-cell thunderstorm" hit the province.
News
8 days ago

Massive KZN storms claim first victim‚ schools close

Severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Climate change was killing Karoo inhabitants 250m years ago Sci-Tech
  2. World's next animated superheroes are African schoolgirls South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver cruises highway with leg dangling out of window South Africa
  4. Teachers warn of national strike South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X