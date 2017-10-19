Esidimeni: 'Kids died in 2007 move'

He did not go into the details of the 2007 move, but said: "Some died, and some returned dehydrated and in a poor state.''

In his testimony, he said: "I reminded [the Gauteng department of health] of that [incident] and wanted to be sure of no repeat of the same. I was assured the plan was fail-proof."

He warned the department not to move 1712 adult psychiatric patients to unknown NGOs and hospitals.

"For some people in Life Esidimeni [homes] the only family they knew was us."

Mkhatshwa said he asked former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu not to proceed with the plan.

In one letter, Mahlangu apparently retorted that she had slept under a stove growing up, and so these patients could as well.