MeToo campaign sparks calls for new ways to tackle woman abuse

In a patriarchal society like South Africa‚ men‚ according to experts‚ often exploit their power‚ whether it is financial‚ political or physical‚ in the form of violence.

With the growing number of women breaking their silence on abuse since the worldwide #MeToo campaign gained momentum‚ women organisations say the focus should not be on women coming out‚ but on what men can and should do to address gender-based violence.

On Wednesday‚ former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson claimed a top sports administrator raped her 24 years ago. A second woman has since come out claiming that she too was raped by the same man.

"I know more women that have been sexually assaulted than I know women who have not been sexually assaulted in South Africa #MeToo‚" Faiza Mallick‏ shared‚ while Ellen commented‚ "The whole #MeToo hashtag is full of so many brave women‚ but it's upsetting to think how many women can relate."