The two men convicted of forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin lied when they said that whilst behind bars pending their bail application‚ they’d had an opportunity to do some introspection and felt remorse for what they had done.

This was according to prosecutor Robert Molokoane‚ who posed questions to a social worker in the High Court sitting in Middelburg on Monday. “When they stood where you are‚ they said they see nothing wrong with what they have done‚” Molokoane put to the social worker‚ who had told the court of the mens’ remorse.

The social worker‚ who may not be named‚ had gone through an extensive report in which she detailed her assessment of the accused. In her recommendation‚ she said it would be up to the court to make a just sentence‚ but she suggested that the pair could be given a suspended sentence and undergo correctional supervision.

She agreed that a fine would allow them to continue to support their families financially – but she admitted that the accused were suitable candidates for imprisonment. She recommended that they be handed short sentences‚ after which they could undergo correctional supervision.

“The court should not destroy the possibility of rehabilitation‚” she said.

Should they be incarcerated‚ the accused requested that they be kept at the Witbank Correctional Services‚ and not in a Middelburg facility.

The two – Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen – were arrested after a video they took of themselves forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral.

Mlotshwa had testified that the two men suddenly attacked him as he waited to hitchhike.

The two however‚ claimed that they had found Mlotshwa in possession of suspected stolen copper cables‚ but these were never produced. After a lengthy trial‚ they were convicted of the attempted murder of Mlotshwa.

Following the social worker’s testimony‚ Oosthuizen took the stand and told that the court that he was remorseful for his actions.

“I regret putting him in the coffin and not taking him to the police station‚” he said.