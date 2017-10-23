The University of the Free State has agreed that some students who were traumatised by events during last week’s fee increment protests on its campuses should write their examinations a week later.

Last Friday‚ 36 students were arrested at the university’s Bloemfontein campus following protests by students unhappy with the proposed fee increment by the university.

The exams were due to start on Monday‚ but scores of students did not write the exams‚ according to the university’s student representative council (SRC) president Asive Dlanjwa.

He said the 36 students were released on bail on Sunday evening after funds were raised for their release.

They appeared in court on Monday and they will appear again on February 19 next year.

“We were supposed to be writing examinations‚ but we have asked the university to postpone the examinations by at least a week to afford students time to physically and emotionally recover‚” Dlanjwa said.