The union asked the guards to give their employer a grace period of just one day. But after the guards were not paid on October 18‚ the union decided that the guards should come to work as usual‚ but not engage in work until they were paid.

Tusisa represents the 167 security guards who work at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital‚ known colloquially as the new Natalspruit Hospital‚ which was opened in 2014.

A meeting was then held between the management of the hospital‚ the Gauteng department of health‚ Sidas Security Guards and Tusisa on October 19.

In the meeting‚ Motloung said‚ the department acknowledged that it had not paid the security company.

“The department asked that we give it 15 more days to sort out the payment‚ but the guards instructed us that this was too much for them‚” Motloung said.

“A deal was then struck with the department that the guards would receive their money after five days. We told the department that we accept the five days but we are still not going to work. Tuesday was the final day on which the guards were supposed to be paid‚ but that did not happen unfortunately. No one has contacted us to tell us what is happening‚” he added.