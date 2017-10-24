In the latest SAPS #crimestats‚ armed robbery increased by 8‚429 cases to 140‚956 (up 6.4%). More than half of all reported armed robberies are street robberies‚ with 79‚878 recorded in the 12 months to March 31‚ 2017.

"Every day on average 219 cases of street robbery were reported‚" the Institute for Security Studies said in a statement‚ commenting on the data.

Street robberies increased by around 5% compared to the previous year and by 38.6% over five years.

"Street robbery primarily affects the poor and working classes as it typically targets people who travel on foot and who need to use public transport to and from work‚ school or shops. It is one of the most feared crimes."