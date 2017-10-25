'I survived': The people behind the crime stats tell their stories

MUNYARADZI 'TOM' SUNDAWO

Confined to a wheelchair, Sundawo smiles. The long scar across the top of his head and his slightly slow speech, the only signs of his execution-style shooting in an armed robbery in 2007.

"I remember it was [on a] Sunday. It was cleaning day. It was just before my 25th birthday. I was the manager at Auckland Park [Campus Square] Dros," he says.

"People were coming into the restaurant. I was saying hello to them. The robbers were among them."

When the barman refused to sell beer to some of them - six heavily armed robbers - he went to call Sundawo.

The gunmen followed him to the manager's office, holding up two of Sundawo's colleagues.

Sundawo says: "I remember Max [the kitchen staff manager] was with them. They forced him to open the safe and took everything."