Jabula Plant Hire denies its truck ploughed into #BlackMonday protest

Jabula Plant Hire says its truck did not plough into a number of vehicles on the N4 in Mpumalanga during a #BlackMonday motorcade protest action against farm murders.

The accident occurred as thousands across the country took to the highways and cities to protest over the perceived increase in attacks on farmers and farm workers.

Three people were injured.

Pictures posted on social media groups blamed Jabula Plant Hire‚ a company based in Heidelberg‚ Gauteng‚ for the collision.

However‚ Jabula MD Plant Hire MD Jaco Pretorius said his company was not responsible for the accident.