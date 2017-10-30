“He was our breadwinner‚ he was our everything and they destroyed that for us. Our lives came to a halt‚ a shocking halt.”

Mariandra Heunis described on Monday how she was left widowed – a mother of four children – after her husband Johann was shot six times by robbers on their smallholding outside Pretoria.

In what she would later describe as a “night of blood” in an open letter about the ordeal‚ the couple were attacked while dozing in front of their television in October 2016.

She joined thousands of people who held protests around the country on Monday to highlight the scourge of farm murders.

Wearing black‚ holding one of her three daughters‚ she said: “He was shot six times in front of me and my eldest daughter who was six at the time. I have three little girls … and our little boy was born five days after the funeral.

“It’s a very hard road to be walking alone because now it’s just me‚ not my husband. He was our breadwinner‚ he was our everything and they destroyed that for us. Our lives came to a halt‚ a shocking halt.”