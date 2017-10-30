Protesting farm murders: a Great Trek to Cape Town

The large convoy of bakkies‚ tractors‚ horse-drawn carts and farming trucks left Kanonkop to travel to Greenpoint Stadium near Cape Town’s CBD. They are expected to travel on Voortrekker Road instead of the N1‚ according to authorities from the City of Cape Town.

"We want government to take note of the scale of farmers being murdered and take action‚" said Oscar Papendorf‚ dressed in a black t-shirt bearing the slogan "Staan op teen plaasmoorde" -- or "Stand up against farm murders".

"We hope today’s mass action will show the frustration and anger we have towards the killing of our farmers."

The group is set to disperse from the CBD at 1pm.