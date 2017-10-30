South Africa

SATAWU-affiliated security guards down tools

30 October 2017 - 07:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Google, Inc

South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu)-affiliated security guards at Chubb Fire and Security SA will embark on a strike from Monday.

“SATAWU served Chubb with a 48-hour strike notice on Friday‚ after negotiations that began in December last year remained unresolved despite intervention from the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚” said Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

“Management has refused to sign an Agency Shop Agreement that will ensure that Chubb workers who are not affiliated to a union pay an agency fee equivalent to the union subscription.

“The Labour Relations Act stipulates that any union that has at least 50% plus one membership is entitled to an Agency Shop Agreement‚ because the non-unionised workers enjoy the same benefits fought for by the union.

According to Satawu‚ management has also refused to implement a promotion policy which was agreed to by both parties.

Satawu also wants Chubb to pay managers a weekend stand-by allowance of R1‚000 per month‚ while the company is only willing to pay R350‚ Sabela said.

“The union wants the company to align the date it implements the annual wage increase to the industry norm of 1 September‚ instead of three months later on 1 January.”

She said Satawu members will remain on strike until Chubb meets their demands or a suitable settlement is reached.

