Sue Duminy's 85-year-old granny attacked in the street

30 October 2017 - 13:17 By Bobby Jordan
85-year-old granny of Sue Duminy‚ the wife of cricket star JP Duminy, was robbed for a chain
Sue Duminy‚ the wife of cricket star JP Duminy‚ has joined the national chorus against crime‚ after she and her 85-year-old grandmother were mugged on Thursday last week.

On Friday‚ Duminy described her ordeal in a Facebook post. She said she was accompanying her grandmother to fetch medicine from a Parow clinic‚ when they were attacked by a youngster who targeted her mother's necklace.

“A young boy pulled and tugged a chain off her neck‚ while my poor 85-year-old granny was walking with her walking ring‚” Duminy wrote.

“Ouma's arm got fractured in the process‚ and [she suffered] a few bumps and bruises.”

“I really do try to stay positive about our beautiful country‚ but yesterday was just a massive wake-up call [about] what [a] 'war' we are actually living in‚” she wrote.

The post prompted several comments‚ among them one from Claudelle Adams who said: “Disgusting behaviour‚ but it is happening all over.”

The post appeared on the Crime Intelligence and Community Awareness Facebook site‚ where members can share crime tips and experiences.

