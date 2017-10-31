The University of the Free State (UFS) is in its "beginner's shoes" regarding gender transformation and management should do more to change the institutional culture.

This is according to Helena Roodt‚ legal officer for the Commissioner for Gender Equality's (CGE) in the Free State.

Roodt and the UFS on Tuesday made presentations to the CGE at a hotel in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

UFS vice-chancellor Professor Francis Petersen admitted the university had some way to go.

"We are really at the beginning phases of this journey. There are massive challenges."

The CGE is a Chapter Nine institution which investigates transformation. They first conducted hearings into the employment equity and gender transformation of higher education institutions in 2011. They can subpoena these institutions to respond to questions‚ submit their policies and appear at public hearings.

At the UFS 79% of the professors are male and 21% female while 29% of the junior lecturers are female and 71% male.

Petersen said associate professor and professor positions rarely become vacant. The CGE projects 62 white males and 117 white females will retire in the next five years.

White men and women dominate the top and senior management at the university while there are no African‚ Coloured or Indian women at these levels.

In 2016 the UFS employed 11% African men‚ 4% Africa women‚ 32% white men and 28% white women at management level. They aim to employ 23% African men‚ 13% African women‚ 25% white men and 19% white women by 2020.

Roodt said during her presentation the academia must be transformed‚ because of the 53.5% female employees at the university 74.2% are white.

Just under 45% of the administrative staff positions are filled by Africans and 41.6% by whites. Almost two thirds of the administrative staff are women (63.6%).

The CGE recommended the UFS employ more staff on a temporary basis or on fixed-term contracts to identify and source future African candidates.

Petersen said the majority of postgraduate students were white‚ because African students were often the first generation to attend university.

"They often need to go out and work so that they can support the family."

In 2017 there were 39‚239 students enrolled at the university consisting of 24‚058 women (61.3%) and 15‚181 men (38.7%). The gender split has remained almost the same for the last five years.

Petersen believes changing university policies and starting transformation initiatives will be in vain in the long term‚ because the "institutional culture is not conducive".

"We are far from where we would like to be."

CGE Commissioner Wallace Mgoqi agreed and said the university must allocate money to change the institution.

"Without a budget there is just no movement."