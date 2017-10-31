UFS slated for discriminating against LGBTI community
The Commission for Gender Equality has lambasted the University of Free State for discriminating against the lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.
This is after the commission heard that a student who was transforming from male to female tried to commit suicide as he felt unaccepted in one of the institution's residences and was forced to live in a corridor.
The commission held hearings into gender transformation at institutions of higher learning in South Africa in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg. Commissioner Nomsisi Bata condemned the UFS for the "atrocious" behaviour. "Nobody must be discriminated against in that manner‚ it is a constitutional imperative.
To have an institution of higher learning and still be so homophobic that a student would want to kill herself for such a gross humiliation. You need to work on changing the attitude in that university before such incidents resurface again‚" Bata said.
The commission said there was a silly tradition in residences where the heterosexually privileged enforced their traditions on LGBTI students. Commissioner Helena Roodt said the LGBTI community were treated as "others" on campus.
"There is no urgency to assist LGBTI students. A lot of them then commit suicide. There is no inclusive residence on campus and there is corridor placement for LGBTI persons in residences who do not conform to gender norms. LGBTI students are always excluded‚" Roodt said.
Zane Thela‚ head of the Gender and Sexual Equity Office Programme at UFS‚ said their office was always available to help the LGBTI community.
"We have programmes that support the LGBTI community and we are working to accommodate them in the institution. There will be 10 gender inclusive restrooms and every existing building with disabled bathrooms have been changed to inclusive restrooms‚" Thela said.
- SowetanLIVE
