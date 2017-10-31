The Commission for Gender Equality has lambasted the University of Free State for discriminating against the lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.

This is after the commission heard that a student who was transforming from male to female tried to commit suicide as he felt unaccepted in one of the institution's residences and was forced to live in a corridor.

The commission held hearings into gender transformation at institutions of higher learning in South Africa in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg. Commissioner Nomsisi Bata condemned the UFS for the "atrocious" behaviour. "Nobody must be discriminated against in that manner‚ it is a constitutional imperative.