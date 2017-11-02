Former Johannesburg city’s area manager for housing in Region F Johanna Jacobs appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Jacobs was working as a manager at the Reuven retirement home in Booysens and saw 13 allegations of fraud‚ corruption and irregular conduct levelled against her. She managed the home from January 2011 until February this year. She resigned after learning she was being investigated‚ according to a statement of the city of Johannesburg.

It says Jacobs also managed two other retirement homes‚ Glenesk and Bella Vista in the south of Johannesburg. No allegations were brought against her in relation to these two homes.

It is alleged that she charged amounts ranging between R5,000 and R25,000 for the allocation of flats or units at Reuven retirement home in order to bypass the waiting list maintained by the Department of Housing. In her confession‚ she indicated that she received monies from 11 tenants totalling R18,000.