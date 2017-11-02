About 50,000 estate agents could be operating illegally in South Africa‚ the Estate Agency Affairs Board revealed on Thursday.

Now the EAAB‚ which governs the industry‚ has introduced a mandatory counter fraud measure for all registered estate agents to distinguish the genuine operators from the fakes.

The board said that rogue agents who don’t have a fidelity fund certificate - a valid license to operate - are not entitled to receive any remuneration for their services when renting or selling property.

According to the EAAB‚ there were about 80,000 registered estate agents 10 years ago. Today that figure sits at around 30,000.

“That puts the number of agents potentially operating illegally in South Africa [at] 50,000‚” said Margie Campbell‚ EAAB spokesperson.