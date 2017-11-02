Slade and his Slovakian partner‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ 27‚ sparked further outrage in June 2016 for saying - in various media interviews - that “God's word” said whites were superior‚ that blacks were classified in the Bible as “animals”‚ and that whites had a “crown” on their heads that blacks did not have.

Slade had issued a subpoena to Richardson‚ requesting his expert testimony in his upcoming trial in the Equality Court. Among other things‚ he wanted the animal behaviourist to testify that wild animals had dark skin and that blacks were over-populated on the planet.

Richardson‚ speaking exclusively to TimesLIVE‚ said he refused to be a part of Slade’s “insult” to South African citizens. He said that apart from strongly disagreeing with Slade‚ he was tied up with a film shoot and did not have the relevant expertise to provide testimony.

“My wife had received an e-mail many months ago‚ asking if I would be a witness‚ to which she replied that I had nothing to offer and said I wouldn’t be available.

“It was also made abundantly clear that I do not wish to be part of his misguided attack on my fellow South Africans and despite this I was subpoenaed at the 11th hour compelling me to testify at the Equality Court.