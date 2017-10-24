Tenants battle with rent in hard times

When Simone Beckerling rented out her Greyton, Western Cape, home she never suspected she would end up R64,000 out of pocket, struggling to evict her tenants who have not paid rent in three months.

Beckerling is one of a growing group of property owners struggling to collect rent on time as an increasing number of tenants pay late or request a grace period due to financial pressure.

The latest Rental Monitor report from the credit bureau TPN, which specialises in property rental, has shown a fall in the number of tenants who pay rent on time.

While late payment is less prevalent than in 2008, at the height of the global economic crisis, it paints a picture of the effect of economic conditions on tenants and landlords.

The quarterly report says the number of tenants who did not pay their rent increased from just over one in 10 (11%) in 2014 to 17% in the second quarter of this year.

Only 65% of tenants paid rent on time in the first two quarters of 2017, compared to the high of 72.5% in 2014 and 71% in 2013.