Cameras allowed to record judgment of estate agent Vicky Momberg
The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted the media permission to broadcast the judgment in the case involving estate agent Vicky Momberg.
This despite her lawyer’s attempt to oppose the application.
Momberg was caught on camera in February 2016‚ allegedly hurling the k-word at a police officer who had responded to the scene after she had been a victim of a smash-and-grab.
She was alleged to have uttered the offensive term more than 40 times during the rant.
She was charged with multiple counts of crimen injuria.
This is the second court judgment to be delivered in relation to the incident.
In June‚ Momberg was ordered to pay R100‚000 in damages by the Equality Court for calling Constable David Mkhondo a k*ff*r.
She was also ordered to submit an unconditional written apology to Makhondo on social media platforms and on the SA Human Rights Commission website.
The court had found that her utterances constituted hate speech.
On Friday‚ an agitated Momberg tried to duck and dive from cameras.
She walked into the court room and headed to the dock.
As soon as the cameras started flickering‚ she left the court.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE