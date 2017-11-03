Cameras allowed to record judgment of estate agent Vicky Momberg

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted the media permission to broadcast the judgment in the case involving estate agent Vicky Momberg.

This despite her lawyer’s attempt to oppose the application.

Momberg was caught on camera in February 2016‚ allegedly hurling the k-word at a police officer who had responded to the scene after she had been a victim of a smash-and-grab.

She was alleged to have uttered the offensive term more than 40 times during the rant.

She was charged with multiple counts of crimen injuria.

This is the second court judgment to be delivered in relation to the incident.