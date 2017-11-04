Security staff at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday found three additional bricks of cocaine believed to be linked to Friday’s arrest of a woman discovered with the drug concealed in her underwear.

The packages were wrapped in the same material as the 1.04kg of cocaine found on Friday.

“It was established that the packages contained 1.34kg of cocaine which was handed to the investigating officer of the SAPS. Investigations are continuing.” Bongiwe Pityi‚ General Manager of OR Tambo International Airport‚ congratulated the security staff and the cleaning contractors.

Gunkel-Keuler said: “For our staff‚ it always pleasing when simply doing their work in the normal way yields results. We’re also especially pleased to see in this incident a practical demonstration of the training that all staff‚ including cleaning contractors‚ receive.”