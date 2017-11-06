The slain taxi official who was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Sunday has been identified as Sibusiso Obed Nkomonde.

Nkomonde was killed during an ambush in Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkomonde‚ 66‚ was the chairman of the Sizwe Taxi Association‚ which is embroiled in an ongoing conflict with the Klipriver Taxi Association over the lucrative Ladysmith-Johannesburg route.

His killing follows a shootout in Ladysmith last Tuesday‚ which left 10 people dead‚ including Klipriver Taxi Association deputy chairperson Muzikayifani Ngobese‚ his daughter Nozipho‚ two bodyguards and his driver.

The 10 were shot while travelling along Matiwaneskop Road in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands town. In 2015‚ Klipriver Taxi Association chairman Bhekuyise Masondo survived a drive-by shooting when he was attacked in the Ladysmith provincial hospital parking lot.