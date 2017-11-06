South Africa

Woman fished out of Cape harbour with a crane

06 November 2017 - 14:41 By Timeslive
NSRI medics assisted by ER24 and EMS paramedics treat a female on the harbour wall at A-Berth, Port of Table Bay.
NSRI medics assisted by ER24 and EMS paramedics treat a female on the harbour wall at A-Berth, Port of Table Bay.
Image: NSRI

Multiple emergency services scrambled this morning to rescue a woman who landed in the cold waters of Table Bay harbour.

She is being treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

It is not yet known why she got into the water from the harbour wall‚ according to the National Sea Rescue Institute.

Paula Leech‚ NSRI Table Bay duty controller‚ said their crew were activated at 11.30am today.

"We found an adult female‚ believed to be a local but not identified‚ in the water in a life-ring.

Claremont's ugly duckling flirts once more with the wrecking ball

Water has filled its crumbling basement‚ Matthew McConaughey has paced its curved corridors for a Hollywood blockbuster — but for most‚ it is ...
News
2 hours ago

"Crew of a Hong Kong registered vessel‚ Saga Beija-Flor‚ had witnessed the lady go into the water and they had thrown her a life-buoy from their vessel and they were holding onto the end of the rope of the life-ring and she remained afloat in the life-ring and they raised the alarm.

"Our NSRI rescue swimmers entered the water and secured the female and a crane was used to bring the female out of the water secured by our NSRI rescue swimmers and she was brought onto the harbour wall where NSRI medics‚ assisted by ER24 and EMS paramedics‚ treated the lady for hypothermia."

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Leech said: "Police are investigating the circumstances but it remains unknown what caused the lady to go into the water from the harbour wall."

Teams involved in the rescue included NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers‚ the SA Police Services‚ Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad‚ a Police Sea Borderline Patrol team‚ Transnet National Ports Authority staff and the ER24 ambulance service.

Most read

  1. Van Breda trial: The most damning question of all South Africa
  2. Tony Yengeni's mother escapes house fire South Africa
  3. Woman fished out of Cape harbour with a crane South Africa
  4. KZN student's 246km/h freeway dash ends in handcuffs South Africa
  5. Five holes in Van Breda’s story South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X