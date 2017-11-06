Woman fished out of Cape harbour with a crane

Multiple emergency services scrambled this morning to rescue a woman who landed in the cold waters of Table Bay harbour.

She is being treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

It is not yet known why she got into the water from the harbour wall‚ according to the National Sea Rescue Institute.

Paula Leech‚ NSRI Table Bay duty controller‚ said their crew were activated at 11.30am today.

"We found an adult female‚ believed to be a local but not identified‚ in the water in a life-ring.