Farm employees Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen‚ who were found guilty of assaulting Victor Mlotshwa and forcing him into a coffin‚ are yet to set foot in a prison cell.

The pair have been kept in the sick bay of the Witbank Correctional Services facility since their sentencing two weeks ago‚ Oosthuizen's attorney‚ Marius Coertze‚ confirmed on Tuesday.

He said this was because of errors in court papers signed off by Judge Segopotje Mphahlele.

"A strange thing happened. When the warrants were signed by the judge‚ they indicated that the two were to serve a time period of 29 years and 23 years‚" said Coertze.

The pair however‚ were sentenced to 11 and 14 years.

Mphahlele's error would have resulted in them being placed in a maximum facility at the Witbank Correctional Services‚ where criminals serving life sentences are kept.

"They would have been in there with the wrong crowd‚" Coertze said.

"But prison authorities noticed the (error) and they decided to keep them in the sick bay instead‚" he added.