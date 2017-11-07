A third City of Johannesburg official has been arrested for allegedly selling municipal stands‚ the office of the executive mayor said.

The official was arrested at the weekend for illegally selling two City-owned stands for R30‚000 in Weilers Farm‚ south of Johannesburg. He appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption.

“In September 2010 (the official) was appointed by a consultant working for the City’s Housing Department to assist with registration of title deeds. He was also a community liaison officer for a contractor appointed by the Housing Department to build houses in Kanana Park (Weilers Farm) in 2008‚” Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

“It is alleged that in 2011‚ the complainant was informed about a certain City official ... who was selling stands around Weilers Farm for R15‚000 each. The complainant then met with the accused and agreed on the terms of payment for the stand. (The accused) was paid a deposit of R6‚000 and the balance was paid in monthly installments.” Mashaba said a second victim‚ also from Weilers Farm‚ was scammed by the suspect in November 2011.

“The complainant paid a deposit of R8‚000 into (the suspect’s) account and the remainder in installments. The second complainant was then allocated a stand in the area but the stand belonged to someone else‚” Mashaba said. Both the victims tried for years without any success to get their money back. They then approached the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) Department in June this year.

“This is the third arrest that we have made this year regarding the illegal sale of the City’s properties. I’m appealing to anyone who might have information on the illegal sale of stands and RDP houses to please come forward. The information will assist our law enforcement agencies as they continue to investigate these cases throughout the City‚” said Mashaba.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.” Mashaba has called on Joburg residents to report any fraud and corruption activities on 0800 002 587.

Last month‚ an ANC councillor was arrested for allegedly illegally selling two City-owned property stands for R210‚000.

A City employee‚ working at the Social Development Department in Region A and who is allegedly romantically involved with the councillor‚ was also arrested.

The arrests were made by the Hawks‚ together with the GFIS.

The councillor is from the Kaalfontein area in Midrand.