Cyril Ramaphosa's backers in KwaZulu-Natal are confident he will emerge victorious from the ANC's December elective conference and that he and his preferred deputy Naledi Pandor will make a good combination.

This is despite statistics released by the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) late last week‚ indicating that former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is leading the race in the biggest province.

The PEC has said that Dlamini-Zuma has received the backing of 247 branches as opposed to Ramaphosa's 69 nominations.

But Ramaphosa's campaigners had a different story to tell on Monday‚ saying the deputy president was sitting on 157 nominations as of Sunday.

The convenor of Ramaphosa's campaign in KZN Vukani Mdabe and Sthembiso Mshengu‚ spokesman for the applicants in the ongoing court saga between the so-called rebels and the PEC‚ told the media in Durban on Monday that Ramaphosa and Pandor will close the conference in December.