Van Breda cracks in dock

Henri van Breda sat smoking in the kitchen while waiting for emergency services rather than trying to help his family members - two of whom he claims were still alive and all of whom were bleeding profusely.

This saw Van Breda cracking for the first time in the witness stand on Monday - his last day under cross-examination - in the High Court in Cape Town.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway also said that scrapes on his back and a bump on his head, which he claimed were from a "fall down the stairs", were actually consistent with his sister Marli's defensive wounds