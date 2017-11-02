If Henri van Breda is fabricating a narrative around a phantom attacker in his home‚ the state prosecutor is not buying it — and his own nerves aren’t really coping.

In the High Court on Thursday‚ Van Breda — who stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death — was asked by prosecutor Susan Galloway to re-enact the alleged attack on him that took place after members of his family had been slaughtered.

He claims a black man in a balaclava is behind the attacks‚ and that he was the one who disarmed the “laughing” assailant.

An official of the court‚ judged to be of the same build of the alleged attacker described by Van Breda‚ was asked to play the man’s part.

With smooth choreography‚ Van Breda directed the other “actor”‚ giving precise details of spaces‚ directions of arm twists‚ and when and how he should move his head to the left or right.