South Africa

Pastor dies in raging flames

10 November 2017 - 11:12 By Zwanga Mukhuthu
Image: Zwanga Mukhuthu

Police are investigating a house fire that caused the death of a pastor in Mdantsane‚ East London‚ in the early hours of Friday.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the pastor‚ who was believed to be in his sixties‚ was sleeping in the four-bedroom double-storey house with his two daughters aged 15 and seven‚ when the fire broke out.

He said the fire was first spotted by neighbours at 3am who then rushed to the scene to assist the trapped family members.

Mzuku said about four of the neighbours managed to gain access through a window and retrieve the two children but unfortunately could not get to the pastor in time.

The pastor was burnt beyond recognition‚ Mzuku said.

Firefighters were called to the scene to respond to the blaze. They managed to douse the fire by 5am.

Mzuku said the cause of the fire was unknown and that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. Forensic experts are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

- DispatchLIVE

