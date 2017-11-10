KwaZulu-Natal residents should brace themselves for a deluge on Friday - but it won’t be as bad as the mega-storm last month.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms‚ expected to hit KZN on Friday afternoon. According to the weather service‚ the storm will come with heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding.

The storm is set to hit the South Coast as well as the adjacent interior.

Although the weather service is monitoring the developing inclement weather‚ a forecaster said it was unlikely to be as bad as the mega-storm that hit KZN last month‚ claiming 11 lives and causing millions in damage.

Nonetheless‚ people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling.