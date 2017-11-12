Thieves broke into City of Johannesburg’s data centre in Braamfontein on Saturday and made off with copper cables estimated to be worth about R2-million.

“Fortunately‚ the criminals were not able to access our partially completed live nerve centre‚ where we are housing our data infrastructure‚” Mashaba said. He said it was alleged that the criminals struck in the early hours of Saturday morning and gained access through an emergency exit door on the ground floor of the building.

“After gaining access‚ the criminals broke down a door leading to a storeroom where contractors‚ who were doing maintenance work‚ keep their tools. They then took grinding machines and extension cords‚ which they used to cut the cables.”

The stolen cables were connected to two power generators which were recently purchased and were in a process of being tested. No damages or power outages were experienced.