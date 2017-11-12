Embattled Coetzee having second thoughts about his selection policy

Beleaguered Bok coach Allister Coetzee is having second thoughts about his selection policy that backs continuity to help avoid another end of season northern hemisphere whitewash.

His team slumped to a crushing record 38-3 defeat at the hands of Ireland in their tour opener in front of frenzied home team support on Saturday.

It was a match the tourists were desperate to win and get onto the front foot for the rest of the tour which also features matches against France‚ Italy and Wales.

Instead Coetzee’s team was outplayed by an Irish team that played with great verve and vigour in the scrum and breakdown collisions as well as greater zeal in attack.

The Springboks were uninspiring in blue print and execution as they suffered their third defeat of the year.

It is the manner in which some of those defeats were suffered that will rankle with those who bleed green and gold.