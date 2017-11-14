The Gauteng department of health lied to the court‚ and this act of perjury allowed the first move of Life Esidimeni patients‚ a specialist psychiatrist has told the Life Esidimeni arbitration.

Dr Mvuyiso Talatala‚ who was chair of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) when the move started‚ testified for a second day in the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Tuesday.

In December 2015‚ the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Sasop took the health department to court to stop the transfer of mentally ill patients into NGOs. They reached a settlement.

Talatala explained that in March 2016‚ government started discharging around 50 mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni into a home for intellectually disabled children. Sasop‚ Sadag and others asked the court for an urgent interdict to stop the transfer of patients to unlicensed NGOs‚ saying the government had breached the settlement.

They lost their bid.

Talatala said this was because the Gauteng government lied to the court by claiming the patients were “ready to be discharged”. The department had argued that a discharge means a doctor certifies that a patient is well enough to go home.