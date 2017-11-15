While businesses are the most vulnerable and susceptible to corruption and fraudulent activities‚ they‚ in fact‚ should be the ones combating fraud and corruption within its management ranks.

These are but some of the observations that emerged during the International Fraud Awareness Week Seminar‚ hosted by eThekwini Municipality and organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)‚ in Durban on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar‚ Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo managing director Peter Goss threw down the gauntlet to business‚ saying they know how the fraud and corruption starts as they are the one who sit in excos and boardrooms to make big decisions.

“We are leaders as business but not doers…business is noisy by being absent on corruption. They contribute nothing to fight fraud and corruption. I challenge a change in mindset of management and that starts with the business owner‚” said Goss.

He also decried fraud and corruption‚ saying it has a colour in the private sector - using the example of the construction and bread cartels‚ which got away with slaps on the wrist for their wrongdoing.