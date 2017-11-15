A murder suspect who cut his way out of a Lephalale police station has been rearrested‚ Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Petrus Moyo was rearrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning as part of a sting operation in Lephalale‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

He would not disclose how the police had managed to trace Moyo‚ who had fled from police custody on Monday night.

“[He] cut the security barriers [of the police cells]‚” Ngoepe said at the time.

The police were probing how he had managed to get the cutting tools in his cell.