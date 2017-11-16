Hundreds of displaced Foreman Road shack dwellers‚ left homeless after a fire swept through the settlement at the weekend‚ barricaded Clare Road in Sydenham‚ Durban‚ on Thursday.

Protestors dragged refuse and trees onto the busy arterial road‚ totally obstructing traffic.

This‚ they claim‚ comes after eThekwini Metro Mayor Zandile Gumede reneged on a promise to provide building materials to those affected by the fire.

70 shacks were razed by the fire which also left a two-year-old and her father dead.

This as a wave of cold weather and rain swept over the city.

Shack-dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo spokesman Mqapheli Bonono said that the protest was in reaction to being snubbed by Gumede .

“She said that she would come with the materials today and 15 minutes before she was due to arrive I got a call to say she pulled out‚” he said.

This is a developing story.