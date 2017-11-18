An apparent racist brawl at a plush Durban restaurant on Friday night has resulted in one man being arrested after he pointed his gun at a police officer who tried to intervene.

According to information received byTimesLIVE‚ a fight broke out between five Indian and five white men outside the Steak and Ale restaurant on the popular Chartwell Drive precinct in Umhlanga.

It was not immediately clear what started the argument‚ but a source said that both groups were drunk and that there was a "racial issue" between the men.

Police and private security were called to the scene and‚ when they arrived‚ one of the men‚ a 29-year-old‚ drew his firearm and pointed it at a police officer.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident.

"A case of pointing a firearm was opened at the Durban North police station. A 29-year-old man was arrested. It all started when there was a fight at Chartwell Drive‚ Umhlanga. The suspect fired randomly‚ and no one was injured. He was arrested and charged‚" he said.

Videos of the fight‚ which are circulating widely on social media‚ show the latter end of the brawl‚ as fists fly between the two groups. Other clips show one man handcuffed as police take him into custody.

Zwane said that no other charges - not even an assault case‚ despite the fight - was opened.

The man‚ whose name is known to TimesLIVE but cannot be released at this stage‚ is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.