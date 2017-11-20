South Africa

Plane crash survivor airlifted to safety in Limpopo

20 November 2017 - 10:42 By Timeslive
A survivor of a light aircraft crash in Limpopo was airlifted to hospital by the SANDF. File photo.
Image: GALLO/GETTY IMAGES

A passenger who survived a light aircraft crash in Limpopo was airlifted to hospital by the SANDF at the weekend.

The aircraft crashed on an inaccessible mountain in the Blinkwater area near Mosesetjane village on Saturday‚ killing 37-year-old pilot Nick Daniels.

Limpopo police spokesman lieutenant colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the aircraft had departed from Mokopane Airport and then crashed on the mountain.

“The police were summoned and reacted swiftly together with all the relevant role players and the search ensued. The search and rescue team failed to reach the accident scene because it was not accessible until back-up was sought from the SANDF‚” said Ngoepe.

The pilot and his 46-year-old passenger were found inside the wreckage. The passenger‚ from Benoni‚ sustained minor injuries and was flown to hospital in Johannesburg.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

