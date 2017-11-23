City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has confirmed that her municipality is considering a levy or a surcharge for water. This‚ she said‚ is because the municipality needs additional funding for its water augmentation scheme.

Addressing the media on Thursday‚ De Lille said the city has funded the scheme with R2.6-billion from its own coffers.

“I will be honest with you‚ we have been considering a water levy or a water surcharge‚ amongst the other funding mechanisms to fund our augmentation schemes‚” said De Lille.

She said the city was also looking at funding options from the French Development Bank‚ the German Development Bank and local banks.

“This is all to avoid Day Zero. But any proposal that we put on the table that will enable us to survive this crisis will be and must be subject to public participation. So when we are ready to [present] any proposal that will impact on the water uses‚ we will [ensure] public participation‚” she added.