Oscar Pistorius’s brother Carl says he is “shattered‚ heartbroken‚ gutted” by the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that has increased the Paralympic athlete’s six-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp to 13 years and 5 months.

Carl took to Twitter on Friday after the SCA handed down its judgment on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s application for appeal against his brother’s sentence.

A social media user responded saying‚ "The same feelings that Reeva's family are feeling I'm pretty sure‚" to which Carl said: "We have all suffered incomprehensible loss. The death of Reeva was and still is a great loss for our family too."