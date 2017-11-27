The trial of five men accused of assaulting a couple in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack at KFC in Montana‚ Pretoria North‚ will resume in February next year.

The men - Stephen Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen‚ Joshua Schultz‚ Ockert Muller and Marius Harding - appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday‚ where their case was transferred to the regional court for trial next year.

They were all charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm‚ after they attacked a couple in August.

Magistrate Mothloki Rapulana postponed the matter to February 21 for trial. The court also heard that one of the accused‚ Harding‚ who is still in custody‚ will apply for bail requisition before the trial resumes. Harding also has a warrant of arrest for theft in Port Shepstone.

Rapulana extended the bail for the other four men until their next court appearance.

The alleged assault was captured on video and went viral on social media.