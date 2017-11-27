South Africa

Mom hit with hammer‚ stabbed by burglars

27 November 2017 - 11:42 By Timeslive
A woman was left injured after an apparent home-invasion at a residence in Moroletta Park in Pretoria.
A woman was left injured after an apparent home-invasion at a residence in Moroletta Park in Pretoria.
Image: ER24

A mother sustained numerous injuries early this morning after an apparent home invasion at Moroletta Park in Pretoria‚ paramedics said on Monday.

Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesperson‚ said their paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous lacerations and stab wounds on her arms and legs.

She also sustained injuries to her chest when she was allegedly hit with a hammer.

Her 15-year-old daughter escaped injury.

A security company was on the scene and police are investigating.

Most read

  1. Education authorities school matric pupils for last time South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch student tells of volcano eruption panic in Bali South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe police, army to patrol together after Mugabe ouster Africa
  4. ‘I don’t know’ – Manamela’s refrain at Esidimeni hearing South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X