Mom hit with hammer‚ stabbed by burglars

A mother sustained numerous injuries early this morning after an apparent home invasion at Moroletta Park in Pretoria‚ paramedics said on Monday.

Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesperson‚ said their paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous lacerations and stab wounds on her arms and legs.

She also sustained injuries to her chest when she was allegedly hit with a hammer.

Her 15-year-old daughter escaped injury.

A security company was on the scene and police are investigating.