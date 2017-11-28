South Africa

McBride granted access to relative for Christmas

28 November 2017 - 12:22 By SIPHO MABENA
Robert McBride. File photo.
Robert McBride. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius)

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride has successfully applied to the Pretoria magistrate's court to grant him permission to have contact with a relative who is a witness in his child abuse case.

McBride is out on bail of R10,000 on charges of child abuse with an alternative charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly beating up and strangling his teen relative on August 19.

McBride pleaded with the court to grant him access to his relative for the festive season.

Part of his bail conditions is that he has no contact with witnesses - including his 15-year-old relative and some family members - but the court ruled on Tuesday that granting him access was harmless to the cause of justice.

The teenager alleges that McBride beat her up and strangled her on August 19. McBride is due back in court on December 18.

After the matter was adjourned‚ McBride refused to comment to TimesLIVE.

