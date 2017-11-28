Scopa to summon Bongo over SSA failure to vet officials

State security minister Bongani Bongo and his director general will be called to explain to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts why his department has failed to do vetting of supply chain officials in government.

Scopa on Tuesday heard how state-owned enterprise Transnet and other government entities have failed to vet officials‚ in particular those involved in supply chains‚ despite a cabinet decision in 2014 instructing them to do so.

Scopa received a briefing from Transnet on its contracts as well as the vetting process.

Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama had earlier written to Scopa chairperson Themba Godi confirming the failure of the SOE to vet the majority of its employees.

He said the group CEO at the time approved that the names of supply chain employees be made available to the State Security Agency (SSA) for vetting purposes. "During a subsequent meeting between Transnet Group Security and the SSA it was agreed that only SCM (supply chain management) should be targeted for vetting.