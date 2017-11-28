Scopa to summon Bongo over SSA failure to vet officials
State security minister Bongani Bongo and his director general will be called to explain to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts why his department has failed to do vetting of supply chain officials in government.
Scopa on Tuesday heard how state-owned enterprise Transnet and other government entities have failed to vet officials‚ in particular those involved in supply chains‚ despite a cabinet decision in 2014 instructing them to do so.
Scopa received a briefing from Transnet on its contracts as well as the vetting process.
Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama had earlier written to Scopa chairperson Themba Godi confirming the failure of the SOE to vet the majority of its employees.
He said the group CEO at the time approved that the names of supply chain employees be made available to the State Security Agency (SSA) for vetting purposes. "During a subsequent meeting between Transnet Group Security and the SSA it was agreed that only SCM (supply chain management) should be targeted for vetting.
Transnet then communicated the vetting requirement to its SCM employees. Only 56 of a possible 600 employees have provided information required to complete the vetting process to date. We are instituting an investigation into these lapses and will liaise with the SSA to regularise this process‚" wrote Gama.
He told the Scopa meeting that certain employees refused to be vetted.
"They raised a number of issues which they said infringed on their constitutional rights to privacy‚" said Gama.
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said he once went on an oversight visit to one state owned entity where a certain acting CEO refused to be vetted.
"We must call the State Security Agency to explain why they are not implementing the cabinet memo to vet all supply chain employees. Scopa notes that other government entities have not adhered to this Cabinet decision‚ including Transnet‚ and would like to hear the view of the SSA on the matter‚" said Godi.
ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana said he agreed with Godi's suggestion.
"Vetting is at the core of corruption in government. This is mandatory it's not negotiable. In some instances it’s a condition of employment‚" said Kekana.
ANC MP Nthabiseng Khunou said supply chain officials worked for public institutions and had no right to ask for privacy when it comes to vetting. "That takes away your privacy. You can't be an employee of government and talk about privacy. What is privacy when you talk about public funds? …… People have to be vetted‚" said Khunou.
The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it was a a failure on the part of Transnet management to adhere to cabinet decisions.
He said vetting only 56 out of 600 employees was "a failure rate of epic proportions" by any standard.
"Let's not play games here. Somebody has not done their jobs‚" said Hlengwa.
